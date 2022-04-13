Smeg’s relaunched iconic Renzo Piano Hob is too beautiful to cook on

If your hob history is a little rusty, here’s a quick recap. In 1995, back when “Gangsta’s Paradise” was topping the charts and people were still waking up to The Big Breakfast, architect Renzo Piano designed a hob for Smeg.

Famous for being the brains behind world-renowned buildings like Paris’ Pompidou Centre and London’s Shard, his creation was fittingly called the Renzo Piano Hob. With a beautifully elegant, minimalist finish, it became the centerpiece for high-end kitchens around the globe.

Today, in celebration of the Shard’s 10th anniversary, Smeg has announced the relaunch of the legendary Renzo Piano Hob. Retaining the original’s stunning looks, the gas hob is forged from EverShine stainless steel, and promises to keep its flawless finish forever, thanks to a fancy plasma coating that prevents it from ever tarnishing.

Available to snap up today from Smeg’s Regent Street store in London or directly from Smeg online, it’s available in two sizes — the 60cm, four-burner P64ES (£549), and the 72cm five-burner P705ES (£599).

You’d better hurry if you’re remodelling your kitchen though, as there are only 1,000 up for grabs. Bon appétit.