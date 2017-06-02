ZTE's Nubia Z17 is fast in just about every way - including charging

A Snapdragon 835 CPU doesn't just make ZTE's Nubia Z17 superphone speedier than Speedy Gonzales - it also paved the way for Quick Charge 4+. Qualcomm's newest top-up tech is a whole 15% faster than Quick Charge 4, don'tcha know. Plus it's cooler, more efficient, and will give you 50% of a full charge in just 25 minutes. A 23MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup should take some properly presentable photos, and all the other specs check out too, including a 5.5in, 1080p screen with barely-there bezels at the sides, a ludicrous 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Atmos sound and water resistance. It'll arrive in blue, black, gold, red and black/gold hues, with prices starting from CNY2,799 (US$411) - although it'll be strictly China-only at launch.