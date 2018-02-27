The ZenFone 5 is an Asus spin on the all-screen phone

Okay, okay - yes, it does look a lot like an iPhone X. But don't let the similarities fool you: the ZenFone 5 isn't some simple Apple knock-off. Asus has thought hard about how to adapt Android to the 6.2in, FHD+ screen's notch, so nothing gets cut off or obscured by it. And you have to admit it looks mighty fine for a mid-range phone. You get an all-glass body, super-skinny bezels, dual cameras on the back (with some AI-assisted scene recognition to perfect your snaps) and some potent stereo speakers to get the party started. CPU muscle comes from a Snapdragon 636, treated with some software tweaks to squeeze almost as much grunt from the silicon as a more expensive 660. No word on what one will set you back yet, or when it'll arrive in the UK, but you can bet it'll be less than the £1000 iPhone X it's trying so hard to imitate.