The YubiKey 5Ci is the world's first physical security key for both Lightning and USB-C devices

We're all for online security, but remembering multiple passwords and constantly waiting for two-factor authentication messages and codes can be a bit of a pain. Obviously, we're not suggesting you ignore those methods, but what if there was an easier way to securely access your favourite apps and services? Well, there is, and its called a YubiKey. Supposedly the first security key that's both Lightning and USB-C compatible, the YubiKey 5Ci ($70) is a physical key that can be plugged into iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other devices to authenticate and securely access apps in a jiffy. The 5Ci is already compatible with hundreds of services like 1Password, Dashlane, and LastPass, and once registered will allow you to securely access some of your most-used accounts and apps by simply inserting the YubiKey and tapping the gold contact. Who knew digital security could be so simple?