Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra has two screens and three cameras on the back

When a film gets a director’s cut it usually means the maker wasn’t happy with the original. In Xiaomi’s case it seems to mean ‘fill it with megapixels’, because the Mi 11 Ultra (£TBA) is absolutely crammed with them. There are three cameras on the back, which isn’t unusual, but with a total of 146MP between them (50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 120x zoom), plus a next-generation 1/1.12in super sensor and the ability to shoot 8K video, this is a director’s cut that means business. On the front is a 6.81in, 120Hz, WQHD+ AMOLED screen, while a 1.1in always-on AMOLED on the back can be used to show notifications or act as a mirror when using those rear snappers to take selfies. Sandwiched between the two is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus a 5000mAh battery that supports lightning fast 67W wireless charging, which means you can fully juice the battery in just 36 minutes. Action!