Xiaomi's latest mid-ranger comes with stock Android and a 48MP triple camera

Xiaomi has expanded its mid-range 'A' series with the new Mi A3 (€249), and it looks like a tasty proposition. The handset is powered by the stock Android One OS - so you needn't worry about getting to grips with Xiaomi's own 'MIUI' Android skin - and packs a 6.1in OLED display, 48MP AI triple camera setup, 32MP selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Those of you with an eye for fashion will also be enamoured with the A3's gorgeous curved design, which makes use of durable Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes in three striking iridescent colours. Fingers crossed for a UK launch soon.