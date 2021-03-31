Xiaomi's first foldable smartphone rocks a massive 8.01in display and 108MP camera
Xiaomi has quite literally flexed its design muscles with the latest addition to its Mi smartphone lineup. The Mi Mix Fold is the Chinese company's first stab at creating a foldable phone, and on paper at least it looks mighty impressive. The bendy handset packs a whopping 8.01in WQHD+ OLED flexible internal display - that's larger than the display on rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X - alongside a 6.52in external display. Indeed, Xiaomi reckons that's the biggest foldable screen on any smartphone to date, which is hardly a bad claim to fame. The Mi Mix Fold also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 108MP main camera and 13MP ultra-wide angle lens powered by Xiaomi's Surge C1 image sensing processor, quad speakers and sound by Harman Kardon, a 5,020mAh "turbo charging" battery, and a "butterfly cooling system" that keeps the flexible handset ticking over when it's working overtime. The Mi Mix Fold will initially launch in China on April 16 for around £1,100, but hopefully it'll shuffle over to UK shores sooner rather than later.