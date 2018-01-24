Vivo’s X20 Plus UD is the first smartphone in the world to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

Forget, for a minute, the robots, drones and Google Assistant-enabled absolutely everythings, because arguably the most interesting thing to come out of this year’s CES was Synaptics’ optical in-display fingerprint sensor. With this baby fitted in your phone, you can have the bezel-free experience without having to either mount your scanner to the side, or bin it altogether - iPhone X style. You just tap your finger on the display (it has to be OLED) and if it picks up your print, you’re in. Vivo’s X20 Plus UD, available to pre-order today in its native China, is the first phone in the world to have this sensor built-in. Otherwise, there’s nothing too headline-grabbing here. It has an edge-to-edge 6.43in AMOLED screen, dual 12MP snappers, a 3905mAh battery, and runs on a Snapdragon 660. We’re not too confident about a UK release anytime soon, but we very much doubt this will be the only phone to adopt the tech.