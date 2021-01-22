The View 40 5G is Honor's first phone after being sold by Huawei

Honor has gone on a journey of self-discovery since breaking up with Huawei in November last year, and the result is the Honor View 40 5G (£405), which according to bosses has been designed to "delight the senses." What does that marketing slogan mean in pure tech terms? Well, owners will be treated to a 6.72in curved waterfall OLED display that's capable of showcasing over a billion colours, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ system-on-chip equipped with GPU Turbo X and Hunter Boost optimisations for gaming, and a 50MP main camera that can supposedly deliver the goods in low-light plus supports 4K video capture. A 4000mAh fast-charging battery, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and 5G support will also help the Honor View 40 5G tick along. Alas, there's no word yet on whether the handset will be released outside of China just yet, so as it stands your sesnes will have to wait a little longer.