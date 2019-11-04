TikTok owner ByteDance has created a smartphone for the viral video generation

ByteDance, the owner of zany social media app TikTok, has released a smartphone that's been purpose-built for those young rascals who spend their days sumberged in TikTok's vast ocean of viral lip-sync videos. Christened the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3, the Chinese mid-ranger sports four rear cameras, including a 48MP main camera and 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 6.39in AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and even an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Although there's no word on whether the handset will eventually saunter over to the West, you can pick it up for around £320 if you fancy shipping one over from China in an attempt to 'go viral'.