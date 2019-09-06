The Sony Xperia 5 is a slimline flagship with a 12MP triple cam and 21:9 widescreen

Sony is returning to the world of compact phones with its new Xperia 5 flagship, which promises to cram the best of the Xperia 1 into a smaller package. With that in mind, the Xperia 5 boasts a slimline, pocket-friendly design (it's just 68mm wide and 8.2mm deep), but still touts an impressive feature set including a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1in FullHD+ OLED display, Dolby Atmos support, and a 12MP triple lens camera with Eye AF technology and continuous burst shooting at up to 10fps. Powering the slender device is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, alongside a fast-charging 3140mAh battery that promises a days worth of entertainment on a single charge. The Xperia 5 will be available to pre-order from September 18, and some retailers are even tossing in a pair of Sony's WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds with every order. That's an obscenely good deal.