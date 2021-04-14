The Sony Xperia 10 III is a 5G mid-ranger with HDR support and a versatile triple camera

Sony's latest mid-ranger is designed for connectivity connoisseurs looking to get in on the 5G rush, and is being touted by the company as a flexible handset that "fits in your hand and life". Honestly though, that's pretty much the minimum we expect from a smartphone these days, so what's the Xperia 10 III actually capable of? Well, it combines 5G connectivity with a "long-life" 4500mAh battery, 6in OLED display that's 21:9 wide and offers HDR support, Sony's Hi-Res Audio playback with DSEE Ultimate upscaling, and a IP65/68 water resistant design. It's powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform, which should be capable of handling most apps, movies, and games with relative ease, and features a versatile triple rear-camera built around a 16mm ultra-wide-angle lens that can capture 4K video and 10fps burst shots. Sony hasn't revealed any pricing details yet, but we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for a bargain.