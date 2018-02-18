ShutterGrip is a grab-and-go controller for smartphone snappers that stops photographic fumbles

A smartphone makes for a great camera – until it slips from your grasp, and a near-grand’s worth of kit takes a terrifying trip to the tarmac. Just Mobile’s ShutterGrip ($39.95) wants to banish such smashy events, by giving you a properly solid ergonomic grip, and a pleasingly large button for firing the shutter. It’s compatible with most smartphones that support Bluetooth 4.0+ and run Android 5+ or iOS 9+. Additionally, there’s a tripod screw for people who want to get a bit serious with photography, and a battery should last for 180 days on a single charge, if you take fewer than 500 snaps. (If you need more, keep a spare CR2032 battery about your person – or seek help for obsessively snapping everything in sight from dawn to dusk.)