The Samsung Galaxy Fold packs a tablet within a £1603 smartphone

Samsung might've held today's Unpacked event with the promise of the Galaxy S10, but it kicked off the event by finally unveiling the final form of its long-in-the-works foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Fold is unlike any handset we've ever seen. On the outside, this thick little number has a one-hand-friendly 4.6in display – but inside that glossy phone hides a huge 7.3in tablet-like Infinity Flex display, with the ability to seamlessly move between screens when you need a larger look at an app or video. It's packed with top-end tech, including a 7nm processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of onboard memory, and a 4,380mAh dual-battery setup. However, it's also wildly expensive (£1603) but then again if you think about it as a tablet and a smartphone combined, it's easier to justify, ever so slightly. The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes in LTE and 5G versions and starts at £1603, and was initially released in April this year, but then held back a the first batch of devices encountered issues with the screen. Here's hoping the next lot are more robust.