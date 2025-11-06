Apple’s next iPhone Air could overcome my biggest complaint

The next-generation iPhone Air smartphone could double down on cameras and negate one of the key complaints about the original device, according to new rumours.

The iPhone Air only has a single 48-megapixel Fusion Camera partially due to its ultra thin design and the space consumed by the battery restricting the opportunity to add more sensors.

However, given the price of the handset, some users have expressed concern over the absence of a second sensor. A phone that costs a grand having only one camera isn’t ideal no matter how slim the design. Our reviewer claimed the “single camera just isn’t enough for anybody who values taking great pictures with their phone.”

However, according to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors), which has predicted iPhone information regularly in the past, Apple is considering adding an 48-megapixel ultra wide lens. In order to accommodate a second camera Apple may need to need to reconfigure the internals and make some advancements in battery technology in order to keep the Air air-like.

Despite the reports of poor sales of both the iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Apple is committed to the iPhone Air through a third generation, according to the analyst Ming Chi Kuo. Kuo reckons the third generation model would include a larger display than the 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display within the initial release in September 2025.

Would the iPhone Air be more appealing if the company managed to add a second camera? The single lens does differentiate the Air somewhat. If Apple kept adding everything back in while keeping the slim size, there wouldn’t be much point in having an Air in the first place, right?