Samsung celebrates a decade of S in style with the Galaxy S10

With Mobile World Congress just around the corner, it’s about to start raining smartphones of all shapes and sizes. As is tradition, Samsung has announced its new flagship range before the show kicks off, and it turns out that most of those leaks you read were bang on the money. Marking 10 years of the S line, the Galaxy S10’s stunning 6.1in OLED Infinity-O display has a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio, with the front facing camera tech squeezed into a tiny punch hole in the top right corner. On the back you’ll find a triple camera setup, the 12MP f/1.5 main snapper joined by a 16MP f/1.9 Ultra-Wide lens and a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto. Lack Peter Parker’s photography skills? A host of AI features are on board to help you get a better shot. Reverse wireless charging allows you to lend your battery life to other enabled devices in the dreaded red, Huawei Mate 20 Pro-style, and there’s a blazingly fast Snapdragon 855 making everything tick. Pre-order one from today, with the 128GB model starting at £799.