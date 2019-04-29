The Red Magic 3 is a gaming phone with a built-in cooling fan

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has unveiled a new Android gaming phone stuffed with all kinds of crazy tech. More akin to a portable gaming PC than a smartphone, the Red Magic 3 ($430) packs an internal cooling fan that can spin up to 14,000 rpm to stop the device overheating during intense sessions. It's also equipped with a "liquid cooling" copper heat pipe, customisable capacitive shoulder triggers, and a fingerprint reader that can be mapped as a button of your choosing. Beyond that, you'll also get your mitts on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 48 megapixel main camera, 6.65in full-HD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a hearty 5,000mAh quick charging battery. It's a lot to take in, so just let the awe wash over you like a wave.