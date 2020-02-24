Realme's first 5G flagship packs a 64MP quad-camera and a Snapdragon 865

Realme has just unveiled its first 5G handset in the X50 Pro, and the flagship device is shaping up to be an absolute corker. As well as promising robust 5G coverage thanks to a 360 degree Surround Antenna with Wi-Fi 6 support, the X50 Pro also features a 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 865 5G chip, a 64MP Quad Camera with two wide-angle lenses and 20x hybrid zoom, a 32MP In-Display Dual Selfie snapper, an upgraded vapor cooling system that boosts performance (particularly when gaming), and a fast-charging battery that can reach 100 percent charge in 35 minutes. The handset also boasts a 6.44in 90Hz ultra smooth Super AMOLED display and comes in two pretty swish colours: moss green and rust red. That's a lot of tech, especially when you consider the X50 Pro will reportedly cost just $600. If that price point proves accurate, Realme could be on to a winner.