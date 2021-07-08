Qualcomm is making its own 5G Snapdragon phone with ASUS

The vast majority of Android phones on the market today run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, with the latest top-end Snapdragon 888 appearing in recent phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and other top makers. However, there’s a new Snapdragon on the horizon - and it’s an actual branded Snapdragon phone. Called the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, the handset is being created with manufacturer ASUS and packs the Snapdragon 888 chip inside, along with powerful cameras, wide 5G band support and Wi-Fi 6, 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6.78in 144Hz Samsung display. It’ll even come with custom Snapdragon wireless earbuds, to complete the fan experience. It won’t be cheap, however: the awkwardly-named Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will sell for US$1,499 (about £1,088).