Oppo has launched its new Reno smartphone series, and while the standard Reno (€499) might not be as flashy as its 5G and 10x Zoom counterparts, it's still well worth a look. Indeed, the base model is every bit as gorgeous as its siblings, and comes in sumptuous Ocean Green and Jet Black gradient colouring, which breathes life into an incredibly sleek body that's wrapped in protective Corning Gorilla Glass. It's not exactly a dud on the tech front either, and packs a stunning 6.4in OLED panoramic screen, a snapdragon 710 chip that ensures silky smooth performance, and a VOOC flash charge capable battery that can maintain high voltage during trickle charging to deliver longer battery life cycles. The standard model even sports a 48MP rear camera and 16MP pivot rising front camera, meaning it's no slouch when it comes to photography. You could say it's an unmissable oppo-tuninity! Alright, I'll get my coat.