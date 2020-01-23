Oppo has squeezed a versatile 12MP quad camera into its latest affordable handset

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is looking to make more headway in the UK with the launch of the affordable Oppo A5 2020 (£179). The latest model in the A Series range, the A5 2020 promises to deliver premium features at an entry-level price, and on paper it seems to do precisely that. The handset packs a versatile 12MP quad camera with video stabilisation tech (the setup includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP mono lens, and a 2MP portrait lens), 8MP selfie camera with AI Beautification tech, 6.5in HD waterdrop display, hefty 5,000mAh battery, 8-core Qualcom Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, and dual stereo speakers. Look, that's a lot of jargon to wrap your head around, but the key takeaway here is the Oppo A5 offers a whole lot of bang for a modest amount of buck. So, if you're someone who doesn't want to drop wads of cash on the latest flagship, but don't fancy being be stuck in the dark ages either, you'll probably want to check this one out.