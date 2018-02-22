The official Land Rover smartphone looks as tough as, well, a Land Rover

We love a flagship smartphone, with their OLEDs and their face scanners and their hatred of bezels, but the presence of one of those phones in your pocket on a riverside hike is only going to worry you. No, you need something rugged - something sturdy. You need - wait for it - the Land Rover Explore smartphone. Apparently inspired by the Land Rover Discovery, this hard-as-nails phone is quite happy to go for a swim, and it’ll withstand extreme temperatures, thermal shock and vibration exposure. You can tap away at the 5in full HD touchscreen with wet hands or chunky gloves, making it perfect for any outdoor adventure. Under the hood you’ve got a 4000mAh battery, which can keep the phone going for a full day with an always-on screen, as well as 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Chuck in a couple of cameras (16MP rear, 8MP front) and GPS navigation, and you can give your iPhone X the day off next time you take on the great outdoors. The £599 Land Rover Explorer will be available to order from April 26.