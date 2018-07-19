The Nokia X5 is a notched mid-ranger with a tempting price point

Another iPhone X lookalike? Don’t sigh and return to your Eggheads binge just yet. Ok, yes, the budget-friendly Nokia X5 is rocking that all-too familiar notch design (just like the X6 before it), but that’s not what you should be focusing on here. More important is the cost - 999 CNY, which converts to roughly £110. A tenth, then, of what you’d stump up for for Apple’s flagship. Spec-wise, it’s understandably unspectacular: 5.86in HD+ display (1520 x 720) with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, an 8MP selfie cam, and dual 13MP/5MP snappers on the back. Like we said, hardly stirring, but for the asking price not bad at all. No confirmation that the phone will make it outside of China right now, but there are rumours it could launch in the West eventually under a different name, possibly the Nokia 5.1 Plus.