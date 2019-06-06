The Nokia 2.2 delivers a more advanced Android One

We recently called the Nokia 1 Plus Android One phone the "ultimate blue collar smartphone," and at just £70, you get what you pay for. But with the newly-announced Nokia 2.2, the company is pumping a bit more style and polish into its Android One ambitions. The Nokia 2.2 has a teardrop notch atop its 5.71in 720p display, bringing in facial unlock capabilities with "liveliness detection" to prevent spoofing via still photos. The 13-megapixel back camera promises solid snaps via image-fusing algorithms, and hopefully the quad-core MediaTek A22 chip brings a bit more power than the Nokia 1 Plus managed. It's a smidge more expensive at €99 (about £88) to start, but that's probably worth it for a true budget phone that at least looks like it punches above its weight. We should see it roll out pretty soon.