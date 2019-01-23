The no-notch Honor View 20 packs an awesome 48MP camera

If you haven’t been paying close attention to Honor, then you might not have noticed the logo change, from all lower case to all upper case. But that’s not all that's been ramped up to the max. Take this magnificent 48MP camera set up on its latest flagship for instance, borrowing Sony's IMX586 sensor, it offers more resolution than the competitors. Simply select the 'AI Ultra Clarity' mode in settings and the sensor works in harmony with the Kirin 980 processor to astounding results. Flip to the front to see the first punch-hole 25MP camera meaning more of that 6.4in 2310x1080 LCD display to feast on during a Fortnite session. Running Android Pie 9 with 6GB RAM (or 8GB if you opt for the beefier one), Honor claim that you'll get a day's use at the very least with the 4000mAH battery, and there's always USB-C fast charging when it starts yawning. Like it? Want it? It's available now in the UK for a very fair £500.