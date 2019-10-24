The Motorola One Macro is all about super close snapping

The tagline for Motorola’s One-series phones is ‘expect the unexpected’. In the case of the Motorola One Macro, the main party trick is actually exactly what you’d expect judging by its name. That is, a 2MP Macro Vision camera that lets you focus as close as 2cm away from your subject - 5x closer than a normal lens. That’s in addition to a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Your best spider close-ups will be viewable on a 6.2in HD+ display and saveable on 64GB of storage, while a 4,000mAh battery means you can pursue the eight-legged freaks for two days before recharging. Pick one up for £179 from October 28.