Moto goes even more metal with the G5S

If Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G5 and G5 Plus just weren't metal enough for you, these two upgraded alternatives should hit all the right notes. For an extra £60 over the G5, the G5S stretches the screen to 5.2in, swaps the plastic fantastic rear panel for an aluminium unibody, ups battery capacity to 3000mAh and swaps the 13MP snapper for a higher-res 16MP camera, just with the same hardware gubbins inside as the vanilla G5. The G5S Plus goes even further with dual 13MP cameras on the back for beautifully blurred backgrounds, an 8MP selfie cam, and a front-facing flash to catch you in your best light. They'll set you back £219 and £259 respectively when they arrive in the UK later this month.