LG kicks off its MWC 2019 with huge-screen Q60 handset

With Mobile World Congress poised to plunge the gadget world into a week of smartphone-, tablet- and generic comms-related rapture, the first pre-announcements are squeaking into life – and LG’s Q60 is among the highlights. This mid-range handset (£TBC, availability TBC) comes with a giant 6.26in screen with a 19:9 ratio, invaded only by a tiny teardrop notch. There’s also 3GB of RAM; a triple rear camera (including a super wide-angle lens and a depth-sensing camera for portraits with lovely smooth out-of-focus backgrounds); a 13MP front camera; AI-assisted photo functions; and DTS:X 3D surround sound, which simulates 7.1-channel audio. The Q60 is the highlight of a new mid-range offering from LG that includes the slightly less well-equipped K50 and K40 models – and we’re itching to get our mitts on it soon.