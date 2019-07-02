LG expands G series with flagship-lite G8S ThinQ

LG has expanded its G series of smartphones with the "bespoke" G8S ThinQ, which includes many of the same features as the flagship G8 ThinQ. Despite sitting just below the G8 in the LG hierarchy, the G8S packs the same powerful front-facing Z Camera, Hand ID and Face Unlock technology, and Air Motion touchless commands. It also manages to cram in a robust Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, a 6.2in OLED FullVision display, 128GB of storage, and a triple-lens rear camera. Pricing details have yet to be announced, so it's currently unclear how much you'll actually save by plumping for the G8S over the G8, but if the price is right we could be on to a winner.