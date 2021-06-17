Leitz Phone 1 is the first Leica-branded smartphone

Photography brands don’t get much more prestigious than Leica and, while the German company has leant its expertise to smartphones before (most recently in a long-running collaboration with Huawei), the Leitz Phone 1 is the first handset to bear the iconic red dot logo. Sadly for us, it’s exclusive to Japan, where it costs the equivalent of around £1,200.. Manufactured by SoftBank and armed with a 20MP rear camera with a huge 1in sensor, it appears to be a rebadged version of the (also Japan-only) Sharp Aquos R6 phone, which resulted from a new and ongoing partnership with Leica. Specs include a 6.6in OLED screen with 240Hz refresh rate, a 12.6MP front camera, IP68 waterproofing, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Oh, and a lens cap for that camera too!