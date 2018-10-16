Huawei’s triple-camera Mate 20 Pro is the phone that charges your phone

Big screens need big power, which makes Huawei’s new Mate 20 Pro a real double whopper. Its 6.39in 2K+ HDR OLED display and Kirin 980 processor are propelled by a hefty 4200mAh battery, but it can also share its power wirelessly with other Qi-enabled kit, so you can use your phone to charge somebody else’s. How kind. There’s a notch for the front-facing 24MP camera with face recognition but if you’d rather use your finger Huawei has built the digit reader into the screen, leaving space on the back for a monstrous Leica camera trio made up of a 40MP wide-angle lens, a 20MP ultra wide angle job, and an 8MP 3x telephoto snapper to round things off. The Mate 20 Pro comes in five different colours and will set you back €1049.