News
Huawei’s triple-camera Mate 20 Pro is the phone that charges your phone
And the fingerprint sensor’s built into the screen
Big screens need big power, which makes Huawei’s new Mate 20 Pro a real double whopper. Its 6.39in 2K+ HDR OLED display and Kirin 980 processor are propelled by a hefty 4200mAh battery, but it can also share its power wirelessly with other Qi-enabled kit, so you can use your phone to charge somebody else’s. How kind. There’s a notch for the front-facing 24MP camera with face recognition but if you’d rather use your finger Huawei has built the digit reader into the screen, leaving space on the back for a monstrous Leica camera trio made up of a 40MP wide-angle lens, a 20MP ultra wide angle job, and an 8MP 3x telephoto snapper to round things off. The Mate 20 Pro comes in five different colours and will set you back €1049.
