Huawei’s Nova 4 is a mid-ranger with a hole punch selfie camera

If 2018 was all about notches, it looks like 2019’s design quirk that everyone will eventually get bored of talking about could be the hole punch camera. Honor technically got there first with the View 20, then we saw Samsung’s A8, and Huawei is hot on the South Korean giant’s non-existent heels with its Nova 4. The teeny 25MP in-display selfie cam cutout sits at the top left of a 6.4in LCD display (just like the A8) and there’s 48MP triple camera setup on the rear (just like the A8). Although it sits in the mid-range category, you’ve got a speedy Kirin 970 under the hood, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,750mAh battery. The Nova 4 wil cost 3,399 yuan if you opt for everything mentioned above, but there’s a budget $3,099-yuan version that swaps the 48MP main sensor for a 20MP snapper. No word on UK launch plans as yet, but expect a series of increasinly painful hole puns as more of these phones pop up.