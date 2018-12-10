News
Samsung A8s is a mid-ranger with a hole lot of innovation
This notch-free phone’s selfie cam comes in an unusual form
Everyone loves phones with big old screens, but very few people love the notches that often necessarily come with them. There have been a few interesting solutions to this from Chinese manufacturers – mostly by putting the front-facing camera in a pop-up module – but Samsung’s upcoming A8s (£TBC) takes a different approach. Its selfie cam is a tiny disc punched out of the top-left of the 6.4in screen, a design decision which could prove as divisive as a notch. The phone, which is not yet confirmed for a UK launch, also offers 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 710 processor, 128GB of expandable storage and a triple-lensed rear camera.
