Samsung A8s is a mid-ranger with a hole lot of innovation

Everyone loves phones with big old screens, but very few people love the notches that often necessarily come with them. There have been a few interesting solutions to this from Chinese manufacturers – mostly by putting the front-facing camera in a pop-up module – but Samsung’s upcoming A8s (£TBC) takes a different approach. Its selfie cam is a tiny disc punched out of the top-left of the 6.4in screen, a design decision which could prove as divisive as a notch. The phone, which is not yet confirmed for a UK launch, also offers 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 710 processor, 128GB of expandable storage and a triple-lensed rear camera.