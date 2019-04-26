The Huawei P30 Lite is an affordable handset that feels like a flagship

Look we love the Huawei P30 Pro (£899) as much as the next person (probably more, if we're being totally honest), but what about if you can't afford, or simply don't need a top of the range flagship? Well, that's where the P30 Lite (£329) comes in. Despite what the name might suggest, the entry-level P30 is anything but a lightweight. The effortlessly stylish handset packs a 48MP AI ultra wide-angle triple rear camera, 24MP front camera, stunning 6.15in full-HD display, 3D curved glass-wrapped body, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a powerful 3340 mAh fast-charging battery. Its Kirin 710 octa-core processor will even handle some pretty intense gaming sessions. See, we told you it was a corker.