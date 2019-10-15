Huawei is bringing its quad-cam toting Nova 5T to Europe

Huawei is bringing another alarmingly affordable mobile to the European market in the form of the Nova 5T (£399) - and on Google's big day too. Tut. The device's standout feature is an intelligent quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP high definition lens, 16MP wide-angle, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens. A 32MP front-facing camera adds even more clout, and should help you capture the tiniest details when snapping selfies - so make sure there's nothing stuck in your gnashers. Powering all of that cracking camera tech is a Kirin 980 AI chipset and 6GB of RAM, while a 6.26in Punch FullView display will give your arty pics plenty of room to shine. If you're already sold, you'll be glad to hear the Nova 5T is due to launch this November. Huzzah!