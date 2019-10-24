Honor’s triple-camera 9X is much cheaper than it looks

There are a few things that normally set a phone apart as being of the pricey variety. A 16MP pop-up selfie camera is usually a good indicator, as is a trio of snappers on the back, even if one of them is just a 2MP depth sensor rather than a telephoto job. And while the Honor 9X’s display is only good old 1080p LCD, at 6.59in it’s still the kind of slab you’d expect to pay a pretty sizeable chunk for. While there’s no UK pricing or availability info for the 9X yet, in Russia, where it goes on sale tomorrow, it’ll cost the equivalent of around £235, which is an absolute bargain considering it also comes with 128GB of expandable storage, USB-C charging, and a lesser-spotted headphone port. It runs on a Kirin 710F chipset with a 4000mAh battery and because it was released in China at the start of the year, it arrives in Europe with Google’s services still onboard, which is more than you can say for Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro.