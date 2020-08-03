Google targets bargain-hunting Android fans with the Pixel 4a

Hot on the heels of the superb OnePlus Nord comes Google’s latest Pixel phone. Like the Pixel 3a before it, the Pixel 4a borrows certain features from its flagship big brother, but dresses itself slightly less handsomely to bring down the price. So like the Pixel 4, the plastic 4a runs pure Android 10 and has the same 12.2MP main snapper, with all the computational wizardry that comes with it, including the ever-impressive Night Sight. The 5.8in OLED display’s better-than 1080p resolution should prove more than enough for most, and while the Snapdragon 730 under the hood is far from cutting edge tech, it won’t struggle with a day-to-day thrashing. 6GB of RAM helps in that department. A 3080mAh battery is perhaps the major red flag given Google’s recent struggles with juice, but with prices starting at £349, we wouldn’t expect a multi-day beast anyway. Inevitably, Google's production of the phone has been hit by the pandemic, so you won't be able to pre-order until September, and the handset won't be out until October 1. Good things come to those who wait, we suppose.