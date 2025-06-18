The GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 2025 Edition is the best Mini PC under £500 and delivers top performance and exceptional value

Desktop PCs are great, but they’re just a bit too big for those who prefer a tidy, minimal workspace. Nobody wants cables everywhere, and the sound of an enormous fan straining to cool whatever’s labouring away inside the computer. The mini-PC fixes this, and GEEKOM’s latest release, the GEEKOM IT12 2025 Edition, puts the concept of the mini PC into overdrive with its exceptional performance at a highly competitive pric

As the world’s top-performing, best-priced Intel NUC12 alternative, the GEEKOM IT12 2025 Edition i7-1280p runs powerful 12-generation Intel Core processors, making it ideal for office work, IT applications, and audio/video editing. In addition, it can run mid-to-high-end games smoothly, offering exceptional performance at a highly competitive price.

The mega mini

The tiny GEEKOM IT12 2025 Edition measures just 117 x 112 x 49.2 mm, barely wider than a CD and small enough to fit on the most minimal desktop setup. In the box is a VESA mount, so you can mount it on the back of a monitor and make it disappear completely, making it a more compelling choice than many all-in-one solutions, given its low price.

The GEEKOM IT12 2025 Edition may be small, but it gives up nothing in power or flexibility as a result. It’s well provided with ports, offering a single USB 2.0 port that’s perfect for a wireless keyboard and mouse dongle, then moving up to three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and two Type-C USB4 ports for connecting really fast peripherals such as external SSDs and cameras. Alternatively, you can plug a camera SD card directly into the built-in reader.

When comes to video output, the twin HDMI 2.0 connectors mean you can easily hook up a pair of 4K monitors (with the ability to plug into 8K screens via the USB4 ports too), and it connects to the net with Wi-Fi 6E for blazing fast wireless speeds, and makes use of 3D stereoscopic antennas for stronger reception and weir coverage, meaning strong and stable wireless performance even if there are multiple walls between the machine and your router. A 2.5Gb Ethernet port is present on the back of the PC if the extra reliability of wired networking is more your thing.

Built to last

The high-strength metal frame of the GEEKOM IT12 2025 Edition means it’s less likely to be damaged if it falls, but also has the effect of increasing the amount of electronic interference the device is capable of tolerating, making it ideal for use in environments with lots of wireless traffic. It’s further protected by a UV resin coating, which helps to reduce scratches to keep it looking fresh and sleek even after long use.

Inside that casing, you’ll find a 12th-gen Intel Core processor – the potent i7-1280P. This 14-core chip capable of up to 4.80 GHz is capable of running office and productivity software, web browsers and cloud apps, image- and video-editing applications as well as coding, database management, web development and more. Its integrated GPU is also a highly capable gaming chip, and has no problem running titles such as League of Legends and Genshin Impact.

Backing up this highly capable processor you’ll find 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, all tied together by Windows 11 Pro. All this power is kept cool by a newly developed all-copper cooling system that offers better heat conduction than aluminium, with a smart fan control system for efficient dissipation of heat with minimal noise. Whatever you’re doing, whether it’s video editing or programming, you’ll get smooth performance without thermal throttling.

Low temps, low price

Perhaps the biggest strength of the GEEKOM IT12 2025 Edition is the exceptional value for money it offers. Significantly cheaper than similarly specced mini PCs from other manufacturers, the GEEKOM PC stands out as one of the best in its field for one of the most affordable prices.

All GEEKOM products go through strict quality control processes, with 339 individual tests ensuring the long-term stability of the PC, as well as optimal temperature and noise levels, USB and HDMI compatibility, and wireless signal strength. GEEKOM PCs come with a three-year warranty and 24/7 after-sales support.

Check out the GEEKOM IT12 2025 Edition or buy directly from Amazon – use the 15% off code: STUFFIT12. The code expires on 30 July.