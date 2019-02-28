The chunky Energizer P18K Pop will deliver weeks of power on a single charge

Sick to death of your phone running out of power in a matter of hours? The Energizer P18K Pop has you covered. The chunky mobile is packing a 18,000 mAh capacity battery, the most powerful ever seen in a handset, and guarantees weeks of life on a single charge. Yep, you read that right. Weeks. Users will be able to make 90 hours worth of calls, listen to 100 hours of music, and watch around two days of video on a single charge, and the battery should last up to 50 days in standby mode. While that camel of a battery is the main event, the handset also incorporates five cameras (three rear and two front-facing), a large 6.2 inch Full-HD screen, 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. What a talented brick.