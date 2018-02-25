On-board AI and new colours freshen up LG's V30S ThinQ

It might not be a new all-singing, all-dancing flagship, but LG didn't turn up to this year's Mobile World Congress show empty handed. Enter the V30S ThinQ, a refreshed version of last year's V30 with some mild hardware upgrades some clever new AI-assisted camera modes. The 6in OLED screen stays the same, as does the Snapdragon 835 CPU, uprated 32-bit DAC and twin rear cameras, but steps up to 6GB of memory and either 128 or 256GB of storage. The real changes are in the software, with an AI CAM that identifies scenes and applies the right image processing automatically, and a "Bright Mode" for improving low-light photos through some clever combinations of pixels. Google Assistant will get some extra interactions with LG home appliances, too, so you can activate your washing with a voice command. The V30S will replace the V30 in certain countries, and launch alongside it as an upgraded edition in others. Expect Korea to get it first, with a release for Moroccan Blue and Platinum Grey models pencilled in for the next two weeks. The Raspberry Rose hue will follow, just in time for the rest of the world to get their hands on one.