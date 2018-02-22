The Blu Vivo X is an affordable quad-camera Android smartphone for the selfie generation

The ‘X’ in Blu Vivo X stands for ‘excellent’ if your primary motivator in life is taking photos of your own face. And that’s because this wallet-friendly Blu flagship is all about the cameras. (Well, beyond its unlocked nature, 6in display, and 4GB of RAM, obviously.) At the rear, there’s a 13MP + 5MP set-up, which reportedly does lovely things with depth of field. But on the front, you get a 20MP + 8MP selfie combo. This offers real-time bokeh, panorama/group selfies that ensure no-one’s left out of a shot, and ‘face beautification’. We’re not sure whether the last of those removes the odd blemish, or rearranges your actual features into something acceptable for social media. Find out for yourself by pre-ordering the phone for £299 on Amazon.