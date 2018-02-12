Big battery Nokia 2 could be a real weekend warrior

It's never fun being caught short - and we're not just talking about needing the bathroom after downing a few pints. Making calls is the least of your worries when your phone runs out of juice, seeing how it also doubles as an MP3 player, sat-nav and credit card, to name just a few, and battery-sapping apps and games just make things worse. That's why the Nokia 2 squeezes in a whacking great 4100mAh battery into its compact 5in frame, letting you go an entire weekend between top-ups. No need to give up that Clash Royale addiction just yet, then. It's a bargain basement phone, with specs to match, so you get 8GB of on-board storage, an 8MP camera, 720p display and 1GB of RAM, which sounds a bit clunky on paper, but a pure, untouched Android UI should hopefully help keep things ticking over. It'll be hitting Europe for £99 from February 26.