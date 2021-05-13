Asus’s Zenfone 8 duo has a little something for everyone

Asus’s latest-generation smartphone comes in two flavours. The standard, pocket-friendly Asus Zenfone 8 (from £539, available to pre-order now) leads with a 5.9in 120Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888 5G chip, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a rear dual camera with 12MP ultra-wide and 64MP wide-angle cameras. A notch higher sits the Zenfone 8 Flip (£699), with a bigger battery, 6.67in 90Hz screen and triple rear camera (adding an 8MP telephoto to the above line-up). Both handsets run off a reworked ZenUI 8 interface, based on stock Android with a few quality-of-life tweaks. Look out for a review of the Zenfone 8 very soon.