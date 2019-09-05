A 48MP main sensor leads the Motorola One Zoom's impressive quad camera setup

After months of rumours and leaks Motorola has finally unveiled the One Zoom ($449.99), a brand new mid-ranger that's a photographer at heart. The handset's standout feature is undoubtedly its quad camera system, which combines a 48MP sensor with a dedicated 8MP telephoto lens, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera. All of that fancy kit is backed up by Dual Optical Image Stabilisation, Night Vision software, and Quad Pixel Technology to help ensure every single one of your snaps - from low-light landscapes to professional portraits - looks stunning. Rounding out the One Zoom's impressive feature set is a 6.4in Max Vision OLED display, a fast-charging 4000mAh battery, and an integrated fingerprint reader. Oh, and did we mention there's a 25MP selfie camera? Dang.