Wallet-friendly Blink XT2 gets two-way audio and custom motion detection

Blink’s Wi-Fi security cameras already had a lot going for them: they’re pretty cheap, they’re powered by AA batteries and they store all their 1080p footage in the cloud for free. If you were to draw up a wishlist of what was missing you’d probably include two-way audio and customisable motion detection zones, which is exactly what Blink has added to this new model, along with better battery life of up to two years. Like the original version, the XT2 is totally weatherproof and also works with Alexa, so you can arm or disarm your cameras without having to get your phone out of your pocket. There’s no UK pricing yet but across the pond they start at US$90 for a single add-on camera, which is even cheaper than the old model, and with discounts on Blink’s UK site it looks like the new one will turn up here sooner rather than later. Watch this space.