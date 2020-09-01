The Vivoscreen Smeg Oven is almost a vending machine for hot meals

Smeg was founded in 1948, but there’s nothing old fashioned about its Vivoscreen connected oven, and it might even be able to save your terrible cooking. With a fully responsive colour touchscreen, scroll through any of the functions for full disclosure as to what they each do, finally making sense of the squiggly line, arrow, circle conundrum. Get total control with the help of a temperature probe which is included to ensure there’s no soggy bottom to your Victoria sponge. Lost for inspiration? There's even a selection of great recipes within the connected My Recipes app, which will also allow you to store up to 64 of your own into the oven's memory. Pre-order yours today from Smeg (£1099.99) with the option of two screen sizes.