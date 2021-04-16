Vaha X is like Peloton crossed with a mirror

Looking at your reflection can sometimes be a painful reminder of all those 5Ks not run, fitness classes bailed on, or yoga sessions ignored in favour of an extra half-hour in bed, but a normal mirror doesn’t immediately offer you a way to right those wrongs. When switched off, that’s just what the Vaha X (£1950, pictured) looks like, so you can check your hair in it before you leave the house, but fire it up and it essentially becomes a 43in touchscreen with access to a whole range of live and on-demand fitness classes, from strength and cardio to pilates and meditation. There’s a built-in camera for motion analysis and real-time feedback, a one-to-on personal trainer will help to find the right set of classes for you, plus it can display data from the included heart rate monitor on the screen while you work out, with support for your Garmin or Apple Watch coming soon. It also has apps onboard, so you can stream music from Spotify through its four onboard speakers, or use it like a massive phone to browse Instagram or Tiktok when you should be holding a crow pose. There’s also a slightly smaller Vaha S (£1150), which is functionally identical but has a 32in screen and less powerful 30W speakers, but whichever one you choose it costs £39 a month to access the classes.