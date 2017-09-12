Spy on your dog with the Anthouse Pet Companion smart robot

They’re taking our jobs, they’ve hijacked our fridges, and now robots are threatening to override our age-old best friend status with dogs. Resisting our new electro-overlords is futile, especially when they’re as cool as the Anthouse Pet Companion (from $299, now funding on Kickstarter), an app-controlled robot that’ll keep your pet entertained when you’re not in the house. It sort of looks like an ex-Robot Wars contender that turned to pacifism after a sudden epiphany. From the smart app, you can watch livestream video to see how accurate The Secret Life of Pets really was, and talk lovingly to your pooch through a walkie-talkie. It’ll remotely dispense treats with a touch of a button and even has a mini-tennis ball launcher for a quick game of fetch.