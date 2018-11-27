News

The Ring Stick Up Cam will fend off intruders both inside and out

Sticking point
Security is good. Spending ages trying to install a security camera when you could be playing video games or watching Atlanta - decidedly less good. It’s not hard, then, to see the appeal of Amazon-owned Ring’s new Stick Up Cam. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the easy-to-setup camera features two-way talk, 1080p video, night vision, motion detection and a siren that can be used to warn off potential troublemakers. The Stick Up Cam comes in two variants. The £179 wired version will be available to buy from November 16, and uses either a Micro-USB power supply or Ethernet. A battery-operated model will follow, but price and release date are still TBC. Both cameras will also get Alexa support, meaning you can check the camera’s stream on your Echo Show.

