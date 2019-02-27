Peeqo is a kit-built Raspberry Pi-powered robot pal who speaks using GIFs and video

Given that humans often express ideas and feelings in GIF and video form, it should come as no surprise robots want in too. Desktop companion Peeqo ($179) has no truck with giving you the boring, identical spoken responses you get from his comparatively sterile rivals. Instead, this robot feels alive, wiggling his worm-like body, and playing relevant videos or GIFs whenever you set a timer, trigger devices, or ask about the weather. He’s hackable, too – Peeqo comes in kit form, and has a Raspberry Pi for a brain. Pop the top of his head off and you can plug in a keyboard and mouse before hacking away. Although probably don’t be surprised if he responds accordingly when you do.